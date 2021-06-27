Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $56.01 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $56.01 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00190166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00032745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

