Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

