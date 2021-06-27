Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

