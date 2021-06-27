Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 609,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.14% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.