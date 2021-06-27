ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $18.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.72 billion and the lowest is $17.80 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $10.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $64.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $65.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE MT opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 95,915 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

