Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of Ardelyx worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Ardelyx stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

