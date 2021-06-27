Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,529 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.27% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

