Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0503

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $3.44 million and $101,477.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.