Arion (ARION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $32,797.04 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,174,824 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

