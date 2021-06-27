Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $92.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,225,378 coins and its circulating supply is 130,104,481 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

