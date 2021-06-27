ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 301.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

