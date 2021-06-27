Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Arko stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

