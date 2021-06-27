Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after buying an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

