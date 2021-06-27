Arqma Price Hits $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $442,173.42 and $3,746.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.