Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

