Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 728,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 561,515 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 485,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 2,016,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,853. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

