Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ACBI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 466,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,146. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

