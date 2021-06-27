Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVDY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

ATVDY opened at $4.23 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.