Attila (ATT) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.62 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Attila has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $122,884.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

