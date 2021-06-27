Auctus Price Reaches $0.0708 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $30,546.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00090843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,966,215 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

