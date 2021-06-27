Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at C$11.25 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.