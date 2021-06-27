Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

