AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of AN stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

