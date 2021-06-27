Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

