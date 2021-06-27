Aviva PLC Buys 6,409 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

