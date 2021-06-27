Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

