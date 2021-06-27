Aviva PLC Decreases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $258.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

