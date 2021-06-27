Aviva PLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

