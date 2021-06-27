Aviva PLC Invests $1.09 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

MSGS stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

