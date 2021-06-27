Aviva PLC Invests $1.13 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 735.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

