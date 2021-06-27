Aviva PLC Invests $1.21 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.