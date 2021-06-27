Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $37.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

