Aviva PLC Sells 2,605 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

