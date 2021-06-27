Aviva PLC Sells 6,729 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $100.06 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.