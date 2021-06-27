Aviva PLC Takes Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

AKRO stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $962.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.