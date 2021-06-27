Aviva PLC Takes Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,238 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,033. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.