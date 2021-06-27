Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $67,801,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 388.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,369 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.