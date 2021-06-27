Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

