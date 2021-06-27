AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of AXT worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.34 million, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

