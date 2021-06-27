Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,115 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 379.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

