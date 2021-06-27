Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,938 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.74 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

