Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

