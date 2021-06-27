Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.