Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.87. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

