Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,446 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $204.29 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

