Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 270.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

RYT opened at $286.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $191.59 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

