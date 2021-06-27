Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,047 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

