Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $348.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

