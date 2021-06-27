Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE AEM opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

