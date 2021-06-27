Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of AEM opened at $62.32 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.